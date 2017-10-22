BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards Live Stream: Watch Liam Payne, Camila Cabello & More Perform

From all the way across the pond, it’s the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards! Tune in via our live stream to watch performances from Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, and more epic acts!

The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards are finally happening, coming to you live from the SSE Arena in Wembley, England. The 2017 show is chock full of incredible performances, and equally awesome nominees. Don’t know about you, but we’re totally excited! If you’re not in England, it’s still possible to watch the show in real time. Check out a live stream of the show HERE!

How exciting is this? Just days after he released his incredible new single, “Bedroom Floor”, Liam Payne, 25, is hitting the stage at SSE! Who wants to bet that he’ll be performing the Cheryl-inspired jam during the awards show! We’re hopeful that he’ll treat the audience at the arena, and all of us at home, to a few songs. Fingers crossed that he brings out Zedd to perform “Get Low”! Liam may be the only 1D guy to grace the stage, but he’s far from the only amazing act of the night. It’s hard to believe that with only five performances, each one is s a stunner.

Count Camila Cabello in that mix! Camila’s flying solo after leaving Fifth Harmony in 2016, and she’s only thriving. She’s graced the stage alone several times since her departure from the girl band, and her performances get better every time. With her new album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving recently dropped, we’re eager to hear some jams like “Havana” or “OMG”. Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, and The Vamps are also playing the Radio 1 Teen Awards show!

