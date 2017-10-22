Ashley Graham Flaunts Underboob & Hourglass Curves In String Bikini During Bahamas Getaway

Summer may be over, but for Ashley Graham, it’s always bikini season. While lounging in the Bahamas, the gorgeous model flaunted her amazing body, giving her fans an eyeful of her sexy underboob.

Even in the dead of winter, Ashley Graham, 29, may find a way to rock a swimsuit. The jaw-dropping model headed to the Bahamas for what looked like a bit of business, but she couldn’t help but indulging in a little bit of pleasure. Ashley uploaded a few steamy shots of her in a black bikini on Oct. 21, one of which showed her apple chess seemingly spilling out from the top. That’s one way to flaunt some underboob! She seemed to be feeling herself insider her hotel room, as she gave her 5.4 million followers a close-up of her curves while posing on what appears to be her bed.

Ashley uploaded these sizzling underboob shots right after she gave a preview of her possible Halloween costume. The model posed near the ocean while wearing a mermaid fin, doing her best Ariel (from Disney’s The Little Mermaid) impression. “A girl can dream,” she captioned the picture. Well, don’t dream it – be it, as in, be it for Halloween! Certainly, she can find someone who’d be willing to carry her around to all the hottest Halloween parties, right?

While it’s awesome that Ashley cranks up the heat by a few hundred degrees whenever she posts a new picture of her wearing next to nothing, she says she’s using her Instagram account as a force for good. “I have used social media as a way to connect with my fans to really know what they want me to talk about,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “And what they want to talk to me about is cellulite and back fat.” As a body activist, Ashley uses her fame to help combat body shamers, proving that anyone – no matter what size or shape – has a gorgeous, beach-ready body.

It’s all about the natural look for Ashley! This woman is not afraid to show off her so-called “flaws,” challenging outdated ideas of beauty. In addition to not hiding her cellulite, she’s unafraid to post a makeup-free selfie, like she did on Oct. 15. Ashley continues to prove that she doesn’t need an ounce of makeup (or a whole lot of fabric, judging by her bikini pics) to prove that she’s a stunning knockout.

