L.A. Boy, 8, Allegedly Tortured To Death By Mother & Boyfriend — Found With ‘Cracked Skull’

Truly shocking. An 8-year-old boy named Gabriel Fernandez was rushed to an LA hospital after he was discovered unresponsive in his mother’s home. He died not long after. Here’s what we know.

Although Gabriel Fernandez passed away in 2013, the horror of his death is still felt to this day. In May of that year, the 8-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive in his mother Pearl Fernandez‘s, 31, LA home. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the full breadth of his torment was discovered. The medical team at Antelope Valley Hospital discovered BB gun pellets lodged in his groin and lungs. They also found burns, swelling, 2 missing teeth, 3 broken ribs and a cracked skull. He died not long after his arrival. Head here to take a look back the celebrities we’ve lost this year.

Alison Segal, a registered nurse, took the witness stand on Friday Oct. 20 to deliver her testimony regarding what killed Gabriel. “There were abrasions. There were open wounds. There was bruising. There was swelling. There was marks on the legs. There was skin missing off the top of the neck, so there were multiple injuries on Gabriel…head to toe,” she said, according to ABC 7. When the boy was brought in in 2013, she was the nursed assigned with helping patients who were abuse victims.

The testimony was part of the case against Pearl’s boyfriend Isauro Aguirre, 35. Gabriel’s siblings also took the stand to reveal that their brother had allegedly been singled out by Pearl and Isauro for torture because they thought he was gay. Aguirre admitted to the torture in court but denied the murder charges, claiming Gabriel’s death was not their intent. Gabriel’s mother’s trial will begin when his comes to an end.

