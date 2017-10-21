Wendy Williams Refuses To Leave Husband After Cheating Scandal — She’s Staying For Her Son

Desperate to know why Wendy Williams stayed with her husband after being accused of having an affair? So are we! Now, our sources have the answers!

Wendy Williams, 53, has built a career calling people on their craziest mistakes! So when rumors began circulating that her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, 46, had reportedly had an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson, fans were scratching their heads because had apparently decided to stay with him. What exactly has her staying in this relationship? Thankfully, one of our insider has some answers! Head her for more photos of Wendy!

“Wendy‘s doing bad right now but it’s not her style to let it show,” a Wendy insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “First it was the body shaming, which really got to her. Now she’s dealing with this situation with her marriage; she’s going through hell. But the last thing she wants is everyone in her business. She’s not ready to make anything public. And she’s not leaving Kevin, not a chance. She’s way too emotionally invested and even more than that, she won’t put her son through a divorce. She believes he needs both parents together, end of story.” That makes sense. Kevin Hunter Jr. is only 16 after all.

As we previously reported, employees on Wendy’s show have definitely noticed a change in recent days and not for the better. Many fear crossing the talk show host. “Someone in Wendy’s world has been selling her out, it’s just very hard for her to figure out who,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t fired anyone over it, but people are terrified that she might. Wendy’s very distrustful right now, the mood on set has been very tense. No one knows who is talking to Wendy or who may be trying to sabotage her. The whole situation is toxic and terrifying.” Here’s hoping thing improve on set in the coming days.

