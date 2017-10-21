Kate del Castillo: 5 Things To Know About Actress Who Claims She Had Sex With Sean Penn

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo has revealed that, during her trip to interview drug kingpin El Chapo, she had sex with actor Sean Penn! Let’s get to know this Latin stunner a bit better!

Kate del Castillo, 44, raised more than a few eyebrows when she made a stunning admission during her visit to Good Morning America on Oct. 20 while promoting her new documentary exploring her relationship with former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. She claimed to have slept with Oscar-winner Sean Penn, 57, who she introduced to the drug lord. “I never fell for him. We had sex,” she said, via Page Six. “We’re both adults, single and something was going on, but that was it. It was business.” Whoa! In light of this naughty detail, we felt now would be a good time to get to know the stunning actress a bit better!

1) She’s originally from Mexico City. She is daughter of Eric del Castillo, a beloved Mexican actor and soap opera star in his time. Kate got her start in acting with the 1978 film Los de abajo. At age 20, she got a starting role in the telenovela Muchachitas. Although she’s a newcomer to American audiences, she was named one of the “25 most influential people” by People en Espanol in 2011.

2) Kate has been married twice. In 2001, she tied the knot with soccer star Luis Garcia. However, in 2004 their marriage came to an end. Then, in 2009 she married fellow Mexican actor Aaron Diaz in a glitzy Las Vegas ceremony. Sadly, 2 years later they decided to call it quits as well.

3) She appeared in Ricky Martin’s, 45, music video for “Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Dia.” She’s also posed for L’Oreal and Ford ads!

4) She’s a fierce advocate for PETA. She prides herself on working for animal rights and is very outspoken on the issue. The particularly ad she did for them encourages cat and dog owners to keep their furry friends indoors.

5) In 2012, she developed a relationship with El Chapo. It happened when she wrote an essay on serious social issues in Mexico in which she spoke to the notorious kingpin directly, asking him to start “trafficking in love.” Afterwards, she was contacted by El Chapo’s people. Not longer after, she helped broker a deal for Penn to interview him, which led to the now much-buzzed-about documentary The Day I Met El Chapo!

Everyone told their story, this is mine. #TheDayIMetElChapo #CuandoConociAlChapo @Netflix @netflixlat NOW STREAMING A post shared by Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

