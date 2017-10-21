Whitney Bischoff Ties The Knot With Ricky Angel — Details On ‘The Bachelor’ Star’s Nuptials

It’s official! ‘The Bachelor’ alum Whitney Bischoff and her beau Ricky Angel just got married! Here’s all the details on their scenic ceremony!

The Bachelor star Whitney Bischoff just walked down the aisle! The 32-year-old blonde bombshell just got hitched to fiance Ricky Angel at a private ceremony at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, according to E! News. As for Whitney’s gown, those in attendance say she opted for a stunning custom-designed number for the monumental occasion! Cannot wait for the pics! Speaking of, head here for loads of images of Whitney and Ricky!

“The wedding took place just after 4 p.m. The ceremony was set up right at the water with chairs lining the aisle. The weather was perfect and sunny,” E!‘s eyewitness relayed. “Whitney wore a classic long-form fitted dress with a veil. Her hair was in a low-bun with a side-part. Ricky wore a dark colored suit. The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes. At the end, Whitney and Ricky had a few private moments where they took a walk on a dock and toasted with glasses of Rose.” Aww! Whitney and Ricky got engaged last year. She and Bachelor star Chris Soules, 35, decided to end things in May of 2015.

We’re told that everyone from Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 32, to Kaitlyn Birstowe, 32, and Shawn Booth, 30, were on hand for the picturesque event! Sounds like a reality TV reunion of sorts! “For the cocktail hour and reception, everyone moved inside to a room overlooking the water,” the insider added. It’s hard to imagine a more perfect occasion to start a marriage! Congrats, you two!

The face says it all y'all! 💗 📷: @carlymphotography 👰🏼: @belleviechicago A post shared by Whitney Bischoff (@whitb624) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you as moved by these adorable details as are?! Share your best wishes to Whitney and Ricky on their special day down below!