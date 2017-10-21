Wendy Williams’ Staff Is ‘Terrified’ Talk Show Will Fire Anyone Who Crosses Her After Cheating Scandal

The work vibe at ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ has become a tough place ever since cheating allegations came out involving her husband. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the host now trusts no one on set.

Up until her husband’s alleged cheating scandal, it looked like it would be a blast working for The Wendy Williams Show. With her fun Hot Topics, fashion segments and hilarious banter with her off-camera producers, she and her crew always seemed to be having a great time. Now the tide has turned and the 53-year-old host thinks someone involved with her hit daytime talk show could be ratting out details of her personal life to the tabloids. She’s determined to find out who it is, and until then, her staff is totally walking on eggshells around her.

“Someone in Wendy’s world has been selling her out, it’s just very hard for her to figure out who. She hasn’t fired anyone over it, but people are terrified that she might,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Many on Wendy’s loyal staff have been with her for years, so they would know what’s been going on with husband Kevin Hunter, 46, — who also runs the production company that produces the WWS. The Daily Mail said they spent a year investigating him and claimed in a Sept. 25 report that he was allegedly having a decade long affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist right under Wendy’s nose. The site claims he even bought her a house just down the road from his family home with Wendy and son Kevin Jr., 16. See pics of Wendy, here.

“Wendy’s very mistrustful right now, the mood on set has been very tense. No one knows who is talking to Wendy or who may be trying to sabotage her. The whole situation is toxic and terrifying,” our insider adds. So far the gossip-loving host — who lives to dish on the love lives of other stars — has remained mum on-air about Kevin’s alleged cheating scandal. At the time the DM released its story, her rep Ronn Torossian, told HollywoodLife.com in a statement: “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.”

