Wendy Williams Is Team Anna Faris After Chris Pratt Split — Cheers Her For Dating 1st: ‘Dip It & Do It’

Chris Pratt is devastated Anna Faris is dating again, but Wendy Williams is thrilled that the ‘Mom’ star has moved on. Wendy told Anna to enjoy her new man and get her ‘back cracked,’ if you know what she means.

“Anna [Farris, 40] has already moved on,” Wendy Williams, 53, said on the Oct. 20 episode of the Wendy Williams Show, discussing how Anna has started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, just months after she announced her split from Chris Pratt, 38. “A girl after my own heart. You don’t let grass grow under your own feet. …It doesn’t mean that she’s in love. It means…she needs an escort for dinner and a little, uh, ‘back-crackin.’” The talk show host clarified that she doesn’t think Anna has fallen in love, but “fell into bed, fell into a bowl of soup, fell into something” with her new bae, and that’s fine!

“All I know is that she’s moved on and I’m glad for her,” Wendy said. “When a woman meets somebody new, I’m happy for her. I’m like ‘she’s going to be okay,’ as long as she’s not all in love and suddenly pregnant. I mean, you have a good time, poppin’ and lockin’ and dippin’ and doin’.” Wendy did note that if it the tables were turned and Chris suddenly had a hottie around her arm, she would be outraged. “But I’m not pissed at her, and I realized it’s a double standard, but ‘oh well, oh well,’” Wendy said.

Anna and Michael met while on the set of Overboard (a remake of the 1987 classic featuring Goldie Hawn, 71, and Kurt Russell, 66). They were first spotted looking like a couple at Malibu’s Neptune Net roadside dinner in September, and have done their best to keep this new romance under the radar, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. However, this fling seems to be what the doctor ordered to fix Anna’s broken heart. She “laughed a lot and always had a smile on her face,” the insider said about this date.

While Anna has found joy with her new man, this relationship has hit Chris hard. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was “having a difficult time” with the fact that his soon-to-be ex-wife is already seeing someone, an source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Wendy is cheering Anna to go “have some fun,” Chris would rather forget about the whole thing, as it’s far “too painful” to him.

Do you agree with Wendy in that Anna dating months after her split is a good thing, HollywoodLifers?