Chelsea Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

The chase for the top of Premier League is on, with defending champs Chelsea taking on surprisingly strong Watford on Oct. 21. The game kicks off at 7:30 AM ET so don’t miss it.

After a shocking pair of losses, Chelsea has taking a huge hit in the ranking, while Watford F.C. is riding high thanks to a major victory over Arsenal. The Blues can restart their campaign for back-to-back Premierships when they welcome the Hornets to Stamford Bridge. The last thing manager Antonio Conte, 48, wants is to suffer a third consecutive loss, so expect Chelsea to go all-out to snap this losing streak. It should be wild to watch and fans kick off their day with some world-class sport.

While some expect Chelsea to clobber Waftord, but the Hornets’ Tom Cleverley, 28, argues otherwise. The midfielder scored the wining goal against Arsenal, thinks his squad can pull off a similar win over the Blues.”I really feel we are building something here. Why not go and beat Chelsea? We go there with confidence,” he said ahead of this match, per Sky Sports. “With this squad of players and staff, you look forward to going into work on a Monday. It’s a really good bunch of lads, so it’s a mixture of doing it for them and personally not scoring for a while, a lot of emotion came out in the celebration and it was a really good moment.”

How did Chelsea go from dominating the Premier League to an early championship win to losing to both Manchester City and Crystal Palace? It could be the grueling schedule. “It’s not easy to play 100 per cent, even more after the international week, with lots of hard work and training,” Marcos Alonso, 26, said, per the Evening Standard. “When you play in four competitions, there are so many games and because of this there is more risk of injury or tiredness. We need to quickly change things.”

