Barcelona Vs. Malaga Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match Online

Barcelona remains on top of La Liga’s table, as Lionel Messi’s squad reigns over the Primera División. They take on last-place Malaga at 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Now, while FC Barcelona is in first place in La Liga, their pristine record got a smudge on it after playing Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw. While the Blaugrana remains undefeated in domestic play, they aren’t perfect anymore. Still, they remain at the top, and look to add another three points to their score when they welcome Málaga Club de Fútbol (or just Malaga) to Camp Nou for this match. Expect the Boquerones to try to do what eight other teams have failed to do: beat Barcelona.

Barcelona is coming off a massive win over Olympiacos F.C. in the Champions League. Gerard Pique earned himself a pair of yellow cards – and a one-game ban – after getting penalized for a handball at the 42nd minute in the game. On happier notes, Lionel Messi, 30, scored his 100th goal in European competition, the second player to do so – after his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, achieved the feat against Bayern Munich in April 2017. Oddly enough, Lionel scored his first ever-European goal against a different greek team, netting the point against Panathinaikos in 2005, according to ESPN FC.

So, what are the chances that Malaga pulls off the upset here? Zilch? The Boquerones (aka the Anchovies) are on a course for relegation. In the first eight games of the 2017-18 La Liga season, they’ve won…0 games. Their best result is a 3-3 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Sept. 23. If Malaga doesn’t change course soon, they’re going to find themselves in the Segunda Division before they know it.

