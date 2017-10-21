Is Tyga Crushing On Scott Disick’s GF? He ‘Likes’ Sofia Richie’s Red-Hot Date Night Pic

Um, is Tyga into Sofia Richie? Kylie Jenner’s ex hit up Scott Disick’s new girlfriend with a ‘like’ on a very glamorous Instagram pic of the sexy young starlet. Was it a message or an innocent compliment? See the pic here.

While Scott Disick, 34, may not be a true member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, he’s about as honorary as they come. And being a Kardashian has its downsides, like juggling your exes and siblings. For example, Kylie Jenner, 20, kicked Tyga, 27, to the curb several months ago and Scott just started dating Sofia Richie, 19. So, naturally, Ky’s ex may be crushing on Sofia now. Hey, that’s how these things go. Tyga (who is also the baby daddy of Rob Kardashian‘s ex fiancee Blac Chyna) hit up Sofia on Instagram with a very sneaky “like” on a pic she posted before heading out for a red-hot date night with Scott.

Tyga double tapped the pic of Sofia wearing a stunning light pink gown and gorgeous diamond necklace and earrings set. Of course the rapper may have just been thinking Sofia was looking fine — cause she was. However, in this crew, it’s a good idea to never rule anything out. But Scott and Sofia have seemed really happy as of late, so we don’t think there is a chance Tyga is gonna successfully slide into her DMs. The pair “are still going strong,” according to a recent ET report. They’ve enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy together, with Scott following Sofia to Milan to support her work with Adidas. Click here to see pics of Tyga and Scott hanging.

However, not everyone was thrilled with their luxurious vacay, including his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Since they started dating he’s been hemorrhaging money trying to impress her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s got Kourtney pretty furious because he never treated her that way. When they were together he always let her pay. She doesn’t want Scott back but she’s not enjoying seeing him spoil Sofia like this.” However, Kourt is reportedly cool with the two dating, as long as Scott remains a good father.

