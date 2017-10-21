Taylor Swift Refuses To Get Involved In Pink & Kim K Feud, But Thinks Diss Was ‘Spot On’

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian already have major beef, so is she willing to get mixed up in Kimmy’s issues with Pink too? An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what Tay’s thoughts are on the recently reawakened feud.

Taylor Swift‘s fans are expecting plenty more disses to come their way once she drops her new album Reputation next month. However, an insider close to the 27-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the singer doesn’t plan on doling out any public slams at the moment. At least not in the recently reignited feud between Pink, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37. Though it’s safe to say Kim and Tay are anything but friends, the “Gorgeous” songstress still doesn’t want to get mixed up in this drama. No matter how much she might support Pink privately. Check out Kim’s hottest photos right here.

“Taylor doesn’t want to jump in on the Kim feud anymore, not in words anyway,” the source told us. “But she loved Pink’s comments. Taylor has always loved Pink, she thinks she’s a strong, independent, rad woman, and a real inspiration and role model. She’s always been disgusted by the way Kim uses sex as her main currency. She thinks it’s sad. Taylor wouldn’t come out publicly and comment on it, because she knows she would get ripped to pieces. But she really admires Pink and thinks her observations were spot on.”

The beef between Pink and Kim resurfaced this week when the “What About Us” singer revealed why she attacked Kim over the nude selfie she tweeted in March 2016. “When you tweeted women using their brains not their body for attention, were you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian or was that people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?” one viewer asked. “Honestly she went in one Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” Pink said, referencing Bette’s comments about Kim’s pic. “Just don’t talk to Bette Midler about anything.”

