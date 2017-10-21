Pink Reignites Feud With Kim Kardashian After Slamming Her For Using ‘A** & T*ts’ To Become Famous

Remember when Kim Kardashian posted a naked selfie in 2016 and Pink went in on her for it? Yeah, we all do — including Pink. The singer added fuel to that old fire when she revealed on ‘WWHL’ why she dissed her.

Pink, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 36, don’t have much in common. Well, except for Bette Midler, 71. Pink, who just released her first new album in 5 years, came for Kim hard in March 2016 after the former posted a naked pic to Twitter that caught the (negative) attention of the Hollywood legend. When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, she explained what spurred her to jump into the feud. “When you tweeted women using their brains not their body for attention, were you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian or was that people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?” one viewer asked. “Honestly she went in one Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” Pink said. “Just don’t talk to Bette Midler about anything.”

On the day in question, Kim posted the shocking nude pic that prompted Bette to tweet, "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." The "What About Us" singer came in next, tweeting, "Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding." She followed that tweet up with a very powerful message to fans telling them to use their "brains" rather than their bodies to make it in life.

“Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” she wrote. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your t**s and a***s, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’ In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention, you will feel something called pride and self-respect. Keep on resisting the urge to cave. You’ll never have to make silly excuses for yourself.”

Pink’s appearance on WWHL was truly entertaining. She even addressed her feud with Christina Aguilera, 36, who she claims “swung” a punch at her in a club.

