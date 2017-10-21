Mariah Carey Thanks Fans For Support After Ex James Packer Calls Relationship A ‘Mistake’

Showing the love! Mariah Carey just thanked her fans for their response to her new track “The Star” just as her ex James Packer is coming clean on how he REALLY feels about their relationship in hindsight!

Say what you want about Mariah Carey, 47, but there’s no denying that the hitmaker is good to her fans! She’s always finding fun ways to let her diehard followers know they are appreciated. And on Saturday, Oct. 21, the Elusive Chanteuse did it again! That’s when Mariah posted a clip thanking the fandom for their response to her new Christmas song “The Star,” which arrived on Oct. 20. The song is featured on the soundtrack for an upcoming animated film bearing the same name. Head her for loads more pics of Mariah!

“Hey you guys! I just wanna say thank you so much for all the kind words about my new song ‘The Star,'” she gushed as one of her pups played nearby. “First of all, I’m sending all my love and all my energy your way and…can’t wait to for Christmas.” Next she blew her fans a kiss! Love it! We’re already getting in the Christmas spirit thanks to the songstress!

This touching clip comes just one day after her ex-fiance James Packer, 50, revealed that he has some regrets about his relationship with the singer. “I was at a low point in my personal life” he told Weekend Australia of their courtship. Yikes! “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance,” he explained. But then he added that their relationship “was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.” Yep. That is honest.

