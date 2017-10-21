Soldier La David Johnson’s Pregnant Wife Kisses His Coffin At Funeral After Trump ‘Disrespected’ Her

The pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of the four soldiers killed in a Niger ambush, said one last good-bye to her beloved. He was laid to rest just days after Trump ‘disrespected’ his family.

It was a day that Myeshia Johnson, 24 had never hoped to experience. The widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, paid her final respects while saying good-bye to him one last time. Family and friends gathered at Christ The Rock Church in Cooper City, Florida, as flags flew at half-staff for the fallen soldier. Myeshia carried a folded American flag in her arms as she kissed the top of her husband’s coffin before laying it down across the casket, according to Daily Mail. Myeshia, who is pregnant with La David’s third child, wore white in celebration. Among those mourning La David’s death was family friend Rep. Frederica Wilson, 74, who President Donald Trump, 71, continued to harass on the day of the funeral!

“I hope Fake News media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative is killing the Democratic Party!” Trump tweeted at 8:07 AM ET on Oct. 21. Showing no sense of decorum ahead of Sgt. Johnson’s funeral, Trump continued his feud against Frederica, who has accused the president of being disrespectful when making a call to La David’s grieving widow. “He knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,” Trump supposedly said, according to Congresswoman Wilson, an accusation Trump denied.

La David’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, backed up Frederica’s claims. “I was in the car and I heard the full conversation. Not only did he disrespect my son,” she said, “but he disrespected his wife and me and my husband.” The fact that Trump insulted Frederica hours before La David’s body was buried at Hollywood Memorial Gardens seems to strengthen the argument that he really was disrespectful.

Sgt. Johnson was in Niger to assist the Nigeriens Armed Forces in their ongoing battle against the terrorist group, Boko Haram. He was killed on Oct. 4 in an ambush by suspected ISIS militants, along with Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson. As La David’s family was saying their final good-byes, Trump spent the day golfing at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, according to Deadline.

Our thoughts are with La David’s family during their time of loss.