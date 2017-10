Kim Kardashian Battling ‘Severe Anxiety’ After Bel-Air Burglary: It Triggered PTSD From Paris Attack

Our insiders say Kim Kardashian is seriously rattled by the recent attempted break-in at her Bel-Air home! We’re even hearing that it has triggered her PTSD from the Paris incident! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details.

By now, you’ve probably learned that Kim Kardashian , 36, and Kanye West , 40, experienced another attempted robbery ! On Oct. 20, a man made his way onto their property in Bel-Air. Although he didn’t get into the home, he did vandalize 3 cars in the driveway and make off with an iPhone. According to TMZ, he did the same thing at the neighbor’s home, which belongs to Kathy Griffin , 56. But after trashing another car, all he took was a purse, which he soon discarded. However, according to our sources, the experience has left Kim pretty shaken!

“Kim is dealing with pretty severe anxiety right now. This ended well and everyone is safe but it‘s triggered her PTSD. She’s experiencing the trauma from the Paris attack all over again. If this had happened a few years ago it would have been upsetting but it wouldn’t have triggered her this badly.” Oh no! After what Kim went through in Paris, her reaction is totally understandable!