Kate Upton Lovingly Cheers On Fiancé Justin Verlander As He Wins Biggest Game Of His Career

As Justin Verlander helped the Houston Astros win a crucial MLB playoff game, his biggest fan supported him every step of way. Justin’s fiancée, Kate Upton, jumped for joy after watching him pick up the victory.

The Houston Astros’ backs were up against the wall when they played the New York Yankees on Oct. 20. They were down 3-2 in the American League Championship Series, and were on verge of elimination. So, the pressure was on Justin Verlander, 34, as he took to the pitcher’s mound in Houston’s Minute Maid park. Luckily, he had a good luck charm in the stands, his sweetheart Kate Upton, 25. With his fiancée watching, Justin pitched seven shutout innings, striking out eight people while allowing only five hits (and one walk, per ESPN). When the final out was called, Kate cheered and celebrated, thrilled that Justin had saved his team from elimination.

It’s really adorable how thrilled Kate looked when the Astros won, and why shouldn’t she? The team is just one game away from advancing to the World Series. All the Astros have to do is beat the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS on Oct. 21, and they’ll get the chance to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for the MLB championship. The good news is that Kate won’t have to travel to see her soon-to-be-hubby play. The deciding game will take place in Houston, so fans can bet that they’ll see Kate back in her VIP box, cheering Justin as he possibly wins the pennant.

Kate is not afraid to let her emotions get the best of her when it comes to her boy and baseball. When Justin was denied the Cy Young award in 2016, she issued a scorching diss against the MLB organization. “I thought I was the only person allowed to f*ck Justin Verlander,” she tweeted, furious that Justin wasn’t given the best pitching award that year. Expect her to lay out another scorching rant if he’s denied again.

Hopefully Justin has a World Series ring to go with his wedding ring when he and Kate finally tie the knot. They’ve been engaged since 2016, and these two are clearly closer than ever. As it is, these two actually bounded better than they ever through they could following The Fappening, the huge leak of celebrity nudes to the Internet. Kate and Justin’s naked pictures were part of the massive leak, but instead of driving a wedge between them, it formed an “unbreakable bond” between the two, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. So, it’s safe to say that when it comes to Game 7 between Justin’s Astros and the Yankees, Kate wouldn’t miss it for the world.

