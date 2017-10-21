Justin Bieber’s Tattoo Artist Reveals Meaning Behind New Ink — A ‘Struggle Of Good & Evil’

Ever since Justin Bieber revealed his new gigantic tattoo, debates have raged over whether or not it was the best idea and what it means exactly! Now, we’re finally learning more about the ideas behind all that ink!

Justin Bieber, 23, had his fans in an uproar when he introduced the world to his new enormous torso tattoo on Saturday, Oct. 21! This is one complicated piece of work featuring a bear, a lion, an eagle, the windows of a church and a whole lot more! Considering the Biebs’ recent return to the church, we suspect he got the work done for religious reasons. Seems logical, right? Well, the tattoo artist behind the big job, Bang Bang, is sharing his thoughts on why the pop star decided to sacrifice his entire torso in the name of art! Head here for loads more photos of Justin!

“We added two angels, one on each side,” he told E! News. “Below each one, they’re dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance…visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other.” Whoa!

Bang Bang went on to explain that Justin’s reasons for the piece are indeed religious but the imagery is also personalized to him. “It’s symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang,” he added. “I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered.” There is certainly a good deal to debate here.

