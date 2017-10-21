Farrah Abraham Insists Couples Should Try Anal Sex & Teases Costume For NSFW Halloween Show

Farrah Abraham is going to be doing a solo anal show on webcam the night before Halloween and is speaking out about how she hopes it encourages couples to try her moves together when it’s over.

Farrah Abraham, 26, is trying to change the world — one backdoor at a time. The Teen Mom OG star is about to strip down for another adult film and this time she’s going solo. However, she hopes that her one woman anal show, which will be live-streamed on CamSoda on Oct. 30, is gonna spark couples to partake in the activity together. “I’m sure your wife might want to do it with you,” Farrah said, when caught on camera by TMZ at the airport. “I mean a lot of couples are always like, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll do backdoor tonight.’ I mean, I think couples want me to share, want me to talk about this. I mean so many couples bought my toys.”

Fans of Farrah’s (who may or may not have bought her toys) will remember this is not the first time the reality TV star has dabbled in the porn world. The celeb put her “backdoor” skills to good use in a sex tape back in 2009. So does she feel like she needs to prepare for this next round? “I don’t need to work up for anything,” she said in the video. “I think it’s just God given talent.” Well, Farrah definitely doesn’t seem nervous. She is even thinking she might dress up in a cat costume in the NSFW-night-before-Halloween show, just for fun. Click here to see pics of Farrah then and now.

Farrah’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Farrah is gonna “give 110%” on the big night. And to the haters who complain about Farrah continuing to do porn, this is what Simon had to say about why she keeps coming back to it: “Because she likes it. She does what she wants on her free time.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Farrah’s Halloween porn show? Are you going to watch it? Let us know below!