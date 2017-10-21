Celebs Rocking Sexy Body Chains: Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian & More

Chains aren’t just for the bedroom anymore! From red carpet gowns to casual swimwear, celebs like Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid are rocking metallic jewelry all over their bodies.

The chain game in Hollywood is REAL. Everywhere you look, celebrities are flaunting their bodies in a new type of jewelry that makes rings and necklaces look outdated. Fashion-forward celebrities like Kim Kardashian are actually wrapping legitimate chains around their dresses and walking the red carpet. At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in May, the reality star turned heads in a silver, floor-length gowns with sparkly horizontal chains running down her thighs, possibly holding the sheer material together.

Just a few months later in August, youngest-of-the-bunch Kylie Jenner debuted her chains on Snapchat. But instead of going to fancy route, the makeup maven kept it simple in a bright coral bikini with gold chains wrapped around her neck, cleavage, and toned tummy. We can’t tell if the chains came with the swimsuit, or if Kylie added them later on for an extra touch of sexiness. Either way, chains are a GREAT way to highlight certain parts of your body. Here are ten different ways to rock the style!

Ariel Winter, who’s been slammed in the past for copying Kylie’s fashion choices, also added some chains to her stunning beach look. The Modern Family actress looked hotter than EVER while vacationing in the Bahamas with her co-star Nolan Gould. Dressed in a white bikini with gold chain accessories, the actress splashed around in the ocean, worked on her tan, and had a total blast with her work family. Gigi Hadid, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, and Vanessa Hudgens have also tried the chain trend at events like Coachella and on the cover of magazines. Dying to get your hands on a piece? Check out Etsy and Nasty Gal!

HollywoodLifers, have you ever tried the chain trend? Do you want to? Let us know!