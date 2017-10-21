19 Best Celeb Couples Halloween Costumes Of All-Time: Beyonce & JAY-Z & More

Celebrity couples love to go all out for Halloween! From Beyonce and JAY-Z to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, these star pairs take Halloween to a whole new level with their couples costumes!

Every Halloween, we all look forward to see what our favorite celebrity couples will dress up as for Halloween. Year after years, these stars constantly surprise us with their fun and crazy ideas. Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, are just one of many Hollywood couples who always slay Halloween. The power couple dressed up as Barbie and Ken for Halloween in 2016. They were picture perfect! We can’t wait to see what they come up with this year!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, LOVE Halloween. Kim is known for her extravagant costumes, and she’s gotten Kanye in on the fun as well. Kim dressed up as the sexiest mermaid for Halloween in 2012, and Kanye was her swoonworthy sailor. They also channeled their inner superheroes and supervillains by dressing up as Catwoman and Batman. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, also slayed as Batgirl and Robin. Talk about couples costumes GOALS!

Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40, took Halloween to an incredible level by transforming into Hillary Clinton, 69, and Bill Clinton, 71, for Halloween in 2016. They really went for it and even got prosthetics! Another couple that used to go all out for Halloween was Heidi Klum, 44, and Seal, 54. When they were together, no one could touch them. They fully transformed into apes one year. Another year, they went as Eve and the serpent in the Garden of Eden. Heidi still goes all out for her Halloween party every year, but we kind of miss those couples costumes! Take a look at more of the best celebrity couples costumes in our gallery now!

