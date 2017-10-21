Ashley Graham Flashes Major Cleavage While Dressed As A Mermaid In Sexy Photo Shoot

It’s gonna be a steamy Halloween! Ashley Graham just shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself rocking a mermaid costume and it is HOT! Check it out right here!

Haven’t decided what you’re going to be for Halloween yet? Maybe Ashley Graham‘s, 29, latest snap will inspire you! The gorgeous model just posted a selfie in which she’s flaunting some serious cleavage in a super-sexy mermaid costume! This girl truly knows how to make going legless look good! “A girl can dream” she captioned the sizzling poolside moment. Head here for tons more pics of this inspiring fashion icon!

Ashley can always be counted upon to set hearts racing with her insanely sexy posts! Like recently when she posted a short clip of herself posing during a lingerie shoot. That time, she pulled down her panties and gave the cameras an eye-full of her gorgeous curves! Her confidence is absolutely infectious! Is it getting hot in here!?

Despite Ashley’s rabid fandom and incredible pics, she’s very candid about how much hate she receives online on a regular basis. On Oct. 8, she took to Instagram to address the critics who are always leaving nasty comments on her workout snaps. “Every time I post a workout video I get comments like, ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need to be fat to be a model,’ and ‘Why would you want to lose what made you famous?’” she wrote. “Just for the record, I workout to: Stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of ’em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.” Stay strong, Ashley!

A girl can dream💦 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

