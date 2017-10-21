Angelina Jolie Stuns In Angelic White Gown With Daughters As Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Swirl

Angelina Jolie turned heads while rocking a stunning couture gown at ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere on Oct. 20. She was all smiles with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, as romance rumors swirl around Brad Pitt!

Angelina Jolie, 42, looked drop dead gorgeous at the premiere of The Breadwinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. She was positively glowing in her couture white gown, completing her sophisticated look with a bejeweled pin and nude pumps. Angelina appeared to be in great spirits with her mega-watt smile, while joined by her adorable daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 12. The girls were laughing and having a total blast as they playfully posed for the cameras, making the most of their time on the red carpet! Fans were loving how Shiloh and Zahara were there to support their mother, since the A-lister has been traveling all over to promote her flick which drops on Nov. 17. See pics of Brad and Angelina’s kids, right here.

It was recently reported that her ex Brad Pitt, 53, is ready to start dating again! He even made headlines for “having a crush” on British actress Ella Purnell, 21, as he films his new movie. However, neither have confirmed the rumors are true! Meanwhile, Angelina has been focused on doing her own thing. As we previously reported, “Right now Angelina‘s still not started dating but she has been getting closer to pulling the trigger,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hearing Brad is looking to date again made her feel motivated to find someone too. Even though her mind really isn’t in that space she hates the idea of ‘losing’ to him.” The couple split in Sept. 2016 and luckily, they work together to-co parent.

No matter what’s going on, Angelina always makes sure to take care of her children and she’s got BIG plans for the upcoming holiday! The actress reportedly dropped a whopping a $1,000 at the Halloween store, ensuring that her kids will nail their costumes. “She looked like a supermom — incredibly happy and delighted to be out with the kids,” a source close to Glendale Halloween told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She bought a bunch of lights, bloody knives, multiple scary masks, and a straight jacket.”

