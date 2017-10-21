Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Son Sebastian ‘Loves Him Some’ Taylor Swift — Watch Him Sing ‘LWYMMD’

OMG! Amber Rose just shared a clip of her son singing Taylor Swift’s single “Look What You Made Me Do” and it is too cute for words! Check it out right here!

Had a long day? Not feeling 100%? Rest easy because we’ve got the cure for what ails you! The curvaceous stunner Amber Rose, 33, just posted a short clip of her and Wiz Khalifa‘s, 30, son Sebastian, 4, singing “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift, 27, and we can’t handle the cuteness! Check out tons more pics of Amber right here.

“I don’t like your kingdom keys/ They once belonged to me/ You ask me for a place to sleep/ Locked me out and threw a feast,” Sebastian sings into a microphone while sporting headphones in the aww-worthy video! The TV personality tossed the happy tears emoji on the clip along with this caption: “He loves him some @TaylorSwift.” This might be the best thing we’ve seen in ages! We demand more clips of Sebastian belting out his fave songs! Has he been introduced to 21 Savage, 24, yet? Might need to wait a few more years on that one.

Speaking of Amber’s new rapper beau, she hosted her 3rd annual SlutWalk in downtown LA earlier in October and Savage was right there by her side for all the festivities! However, Amber did clear the air with HollywoodLife.com regarding all those engagement rumors after posting an image of a GIANT diamond ring!

“That is not me!” she said. “That was not me with the ring, Oh My God! You know it was so funny because I didn’t even think about it. A girl had a cartoon face of me on her nails and I took a picture of her nail and her ring was in the picture and I swear to God I was like, ‘Oh your nail looks cool!’ And that was not me, I am not engaged.”

He loves him some @taylorswift 😂😍🎃 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

