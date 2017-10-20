Cesar Domboy: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Actor Playing The Adult Fergus On ‘Outlander’

There’s a new guy playing Fergus on ‘Outlander’ in season 3, and his name is Cesar Domboy. Before the swoonworthy actor’s debut on the show, here’s everything you need to know about him!

1. He’s quite possibly the hottest French guy we’ve ever seen! Cesar Domboy was born March 10, 1990, in France. He was cast as the adult version of Fergus Fraser in Starz’s hit series Outlander back in 2016, taking over the role from the adorable Romann Berrux. Cesar is the perfect actor for the role of Fergus — he’s talented and so dreamy. When Cesar makes his debut as Fergus, the character will have changed since we last saw him as a boy. “Fergus has grown up into a charming, devilishly handsome man with a strong sense of loyalty and decorum, despite his unconventional upbringing,” Starz revealed. “He is the ultimate romantic, wearing his heart on his sleeve and falling in and out of love easily. However, Fergus’ devotion to Jamie has never wavered, making the Frenchman an integral part of the Fraser clan. Still, his debonair demeanor masks a longing for a lasting love and a permanent sense of belonging.”

2. You probably recognize him from The Walk. Other than Outlander, his biggest role to date is likely the 2015 movie The Walk. Cesar starred as Jeff in the drama about French high-wire artist Philippe Petit’s death-defying walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on August 7, 1974. Cesar starred alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 36, Charlotte Le Bon, 31, Ben Kingsley, 73, and Ben Schwartz, 36.

3. He’s as big of an Outlander fan as you are! Cesar has been anxiously awaiting his debut as the elder Fergus. When his casting was announced, Cesar wrote this adorable Instagram message: “I can’t even explain how proud and excited I am about joining the #outlander family. Thanks to the Outlander fans for all their greetings. I swear I’ll do my best to be worthy of this amazing show playing Fergus. And worthy of your support too.” Aw!

4. He’s friends with Reign star Adelaide Kane! Back in Jan. 2017, Cesar posted a gorgeous photo of Adelaide. “Royal supper and Queen of Scots in Paris 🍷👑 #spaceandtimecontinuum,” he captioned the Instagram pic.

5. He’s the most adorable big brother! Cesar is always posting the cutest pictures of his little sister on Instagram. He’s also got an older sister!

Outlander season 3 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

