Michel’le: 5 Things About The Woman Accusing Dr. Dre & Suge Knight Of Physical Abuse

Singer Michel’le is finally speaking out after claiming that her exes, Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, were both abusive. Here’s What you need to know about Michel’le.

1.) Michel’le is best known as an R&B singer who rose to fame in the late 80’s/early 90’s. Her full name is Michel’le Denise Touissant, and she had two major hits including “No More Lies” and “Something In My Heart”. Originally born in Los Angeles, California, she got her big break when she filled in for singer Mona Lisa in 1987. Michel’le recorded the feature vocals on World Class Wreckin Cru‘s single, “Turn Off The Lights.”

2.) Her Lifetime biopic made waves. Surviving Compton: Dr. Dre, Suge & Michel’le aired on Lifetime with Michel’le herself narrating the story. It not only details her fame, but also chronicles her tumultuous and allegedly violent relationship with music producer and rapper, Dr. Dre. The film also tells the story of how she met and fell in love with the infamous Suge Knight, with whom she alleges also abused her. The biopic was prompted after her relationship and involvement with Dr. Dre wasn’t represented in N.W.A’s biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

3.) Michel’le and Dr. Dre were together for over sex years. According to Michel’le, Dr. Dre broke her nose, cracked her ribs and gave her a black eye, as reported by the Huffington Post. The two were also engaged, though never got married. They also have a son together, Marcel. Sadly, Michel’le has admitted that the volatile relationship led her down a path of substance abuse for many years.

4.) Michel’le moved on to Suge Knight after Dr. Dre. The two married in 1999, though Suge was already married to another woman at the time. Michel’le stuck by Suge through a six year stint in prison. The singer claims that Suge also hit her, much like her relationship with Dr. Dre. Michel’le is no longer with Suge as they broke up in 2007, but they have a daughter together named Bailey.

5.) Michel’le is giving an in-depth interview with Wendy Williams. The special, called Michel’le Still Standing, is set to air on Lifetime on Sunday, October 22. In the interview, which you can see a preview of above, she’s not only talking about her past relationships and heartache, but also about her life with her children now.

