Rep Frederica Wilson: 5 Facts About Congresswoman Called ‘Empty Barrel’ By John Kelly

Rep. Frederica Wilson fearlessly called out Trump for a disrespectful phone call he made to a soldier’s widow, and she’s being attacked by the administration for it. Learn more about the fierce congresswoman here.

1. She slammed the president for telling a widow her husband “knew what he was getting into” by joining the army.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) publicly condemned President Donald Trump after he made an insensitive phone call to the wife of late soldier Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, Myeshia Johnson. Wilson was in the car with her when the president called, and heard him on speakerphone say that Johnson “knew what he was getting into” by becoming a Green Beret, insinuating that his death at the hands of ISIS in Niger was par for the course. Wilson was enraged by the conversation, which she said left Myeshia in tears. Trump has vehemently denied that he said this, but Wilson has not backed down. She’s appeared several times on television to both slam the president and uplift the brave soldier who died serving his country.

2. She’s now being attacked by the Trump administration

President Trump and Chief of Staff John Kelly are going after Wilson for her alleged lies. Trump tweeted on October 18 that, “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” He followed that up the next day with, “The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content!”

Trump may not have known that Wilson was on the phone call, but Johnson’s family certainly welcomed her presence. He hasn’t provided the “proof” that she lied about the call, either. Kelly slammed Wilson in a televised press conference on October 19, but while defending Trump, refuted his Tweets and said he did tell Johnson’s widow her husband “knew what he was getting into.” He said that it was in line with what he was told when his own son died in combat in Iraq in 2009, and wholly appropriate. He was “stunned” that Wilson was attacking the president, and called her an “empty barrel.”

3. She represents Florida’s Miami-Dade district

Wilson represents Florida’s 24th district in the US House of Representatives (Johnson lived there). She’s a tenacious fighter against the Tea Party, and has made stopping bullying and promoting education for underprivileged students her initiatives. Wilson was incredibly vocal in the aftermath of the death of Trayvon Martin, who was one of her constituents before he was killed by a “neighborhood watch” member in 2012. She was both praised and criticized for suggesting that George Zimmerman “hunted” Martin based on his race. She called for “justice to be served” on the House floor, describing Trayvon’s death as a “classic example of racial profiling quickly followed by murder.” She criticized Florida’s gun laws and the “Stand Your Ground” law in the wake of his killing.

4. She created the 5000 Role Models project

As an educator, she established the 5000 Role Models project, which aims to curb high school dropout rates. The program pairs at-risk students with mentors who encourage and help them to succeed. Sgt. Johnson was one of her proud mentors. The program is honoring Johnson with a scholarship in the wake of his tragic death.

5. She freaking loves hats

Wilson has said that she wears a hat every day in honor of her late grandmother, and she apparently has a collection of hundreds of different styles. Anytime she’s on TV, she’ll be wearing something new and spectacular, including a few bedazzled cowboy hats.

