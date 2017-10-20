Ty Dolla $ign Gushes Over ‘Love’ Lauren Jauregui In Romantic Post: ‘I’m ‘Blessed To Have You’

Aw! Ty Dolla $ign took to Instagram to post a sweet message and photo with his ‘love’ Lauren Jauregui. See the incredibly romantic pic here!

Adorable couple alert! Ty Dolla $ign, 32, wasn’t afraid to show love for Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui, 21, by posting a cozy photo of the two of them on his Instagram story. The singer added the caption, “blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love” and we are swooning all over! The hot couple has been making waves with a possible romance for the last few months and it sure looks like they’re going strong now. The gorgeous black and white photo is definitely proof that things are steaming up between the two and we couldn’t be more ecstatic for them! See some of Lauren and Ty’s best photos together here!

Lauren and Ty collaborated on a song together back in Apr. and there has been speculation that the romance started during this time. They clearly have been enjoying each other’s company and have been seen out and about on several occasions. Whether it’s a public appearance at a red carpet event or a stroll in NYC, they have been keeping close and we’ve loved witnessing their cute moments!

Lauren made headlines when she came out as bisexual in a letter to Donald Trump back in Nov. 2016. It wasn’t long after that she seemed to be enjoying her time with Ty, who was once romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, 20. When they’re not spending time together, the talented musicians are doing what they do best: making music. Lauren’s been touring with her group and Ty recently joined forces with A$AP Rocky, 29, for a remix to the track, “Dawsin’s Breek.” No matter what becomes of this romance, we wish the best for the two lovebirds!

