Tiny Poses In Sexy Lingerie & Fur Coat In Boudoir Shoot — A Gift For TI?

Yowza! Tiny Harris, 42, is looking all kinds of hot these days thanks to her insane workout sessions. Now she’s showing off her killer new body in a series of sexy boudoir pics shot by up and coming young Atlanta photographer Jalen, who goes by @younginwithacanon on his Instagram. He shared pics from their session, and oh man is Tiny looking fine! She’s seen wearing a black satin sleeveless bodysuit with a push up bra to really flaunt her cleavage, along with a pair of thigh-high black stockings to cap off the bedroom look. To get extra luxurious, she’s draped in a long sleeveless fur coat what even includes a hood covering her bright red hair. Her hubby T.I., 37, is definitely going to need a cold shower after seeing these photos!

Jalen is close pals with Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, 21, who is a talented singer in her own right. He’s shot Zonnique on multiple occasions, and he gushed over the opportunity to photograph hip hop icon like Tiny. “Got the chance to create with the legendary @majorgirl a few weeks ago and we created some dope sh*t together, it was definitely a vibe,” he captioned one of the photos. See Tiny’s hottest pics, here.

Oh there was definitely a vibe and it was about heating things up! “When u too cold☃️ love these pix I did with @younginwithacanon,” Tiny shared in a post on Oct. 19, showing off a different pic from the series where she’s bundled up tight in the fur coat while her piercing blue eyes look into the camera. She still isn’t wearing her wedding ring from Tip, but she recently confirmed on The Wendy Williams Show that the two are still married, despite not pulling their divorce papers. Gorgeous photos like these are going to remind him how he better not let Tiny get away.

