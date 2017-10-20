Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Gorgeous’ Left Me Wanting More — Here’s Why

We’ve been given another piece of the ‘Reputation’ puzzle, but Taylor Swift’s new song falls short of what I was hoping for. ‘Gorgeous’ is good, but I’m waiting for an ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’-level banger, and this is not it.

Taylor Swift, 27, released her third song from Reputation today, Oct. 20, and I am…disappointed. It’s a sweet enough love song that may or not be about her beau Joe Alwyn, 26, but it’s definitely not her best one yet. Remember the heart-tugging desperation of “Back To December,” or the fairy-tale magic we were given with”Love Story?” It’s a well-produced effort, but “Gorgeous” is not interesting or catchy enough to rank with Taylor’s greatest love songs.

I am a Taylor fan, but I require at least a good hook to forgive her often-cheesy lyrics, and “Gorgeous” did not deliver here. Speaking of lyrics, I found myself rolling my eyes on more than one occasion. “You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad,” might just take the cake for the biggest eye-roll inducing line of the song, but then again, it doesn’t even come close to, “You could’ve been getting down to this sick beat,” courtesy of “Shake It Off.” (Or, you know, anytime Taylor talks in a song.)

Also, the cutesy reference to her cats proves that the Old Taylor can, indeed, come to the phone, so what is even going on here? I thought we were supposed to be subscribing to “edgy” Taylor, but I’m getting mixed messages.

As for the music itself, I simply wasn’t grabbed in the way I was by songs like “I Knew You Were Trouble” or “Blank Space.” And it’s different yet again from the other two tracks we’ve heard, so “Gorgeous” doesn’t give me an idea of what the new album will sound like overall. But maybe that’s the point.

Look, this song doesn’t fall on either side of the spectrum. It’s neither Taylor’s best nor worst song. It’s just okay, and at the end of the day, I would have preferred one of the extremes, because I’ve almost already forgotten about it.

