Taylor Swift’s Love Songs: ‘Gorgeous’, ‘All Too Well’ & More Dedicated To Her BF’s

Taylor Swift has a long list of ex lovers, but it’s her current relationship that’s got her singing this time around. “Gorgeous” Joe Alwyn has joined the elite group of people who’ve inspired some of Tay’s greatest hits.

Taylor Swift, 27, just released the third song from Reputation today, Oct. 20, and we’re already obsessed! It’s clear from the “Gorgeous” lyrics that Tay is totally into the person it’s about — and we have reason to believe it’s about her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 26. The singer has been dating Joe since last year and while she’s been keeping her relationship on the DL, she’s been pretty open about it musically. Her last single, “Ready For It?” gave clear Joe vibes, which comes as no surprise since she’s known for writing about the people she dates. In the past, she’s released love songs about her relationships with stars like Harry Styles, 23 and Jake Gyllenhaal, 36. While Taylor has a policy of never naming names, hints in her lyrics have been helping fans piece together her romantic narrative for years. See who else she’s written about here!

But why do we think the new track is about her current beau and not a past relationship? First she sings, “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine, I feel like I might sink and drown and die.” You know who has blue eyes? Joe. She also notes about how she has an older boyfriend at the time of this encounter. “I got a boyfriend — he’s older than us — he’s in a club doing I don’t know what,” she sings. Since Taylor’s been dating the actor since sometime last year, it’s totally possible she met him while still dating 36-year-old Tom Hiddleston. It also helps that Taylor’s been hosting album listening parties with her fans, because apparently she’s used the secret sessions to confirm the song was about Joe.

This is obviously not the first time the pop princess has written songs about her high-profile relationships. She’s been singing about her boyfriends since her self-titled album, with the Fearless track, “Forever & Always,” marking the first time she’s written about a famous ex (and also the first time she’s written about a guy named Joe. In this case, it was Joe Jonas, 28). Curious to see which songs were inspired by TSwift’s personal love life? Check out the gallery above for a rundown on every song she’s written from “Back To December” to “Out Of The Woods.”

