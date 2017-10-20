This is NOT a drill. Taylor Swift just dropped another new song, and it’s a glittering pop masterpiece. Plus, it sounds like she’s gushing over her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn! Listen here.

Taylor Swift, 27, just dropped her third song from Reputation today, Oct. 20, and we are without air. So did she successfully one-up Kanye West, 39, who has also released a song called “Gorgeous?” Not exactly. After listening to the song — over and over again — it sounds like the song isn’t a diss track at all. It sounds more like a love letter to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 26! First she sings, “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine, I feel like I might sink and drown and die.” Obviously, Joe has blue eyes! And then, she sings about having an older boyfriend when she first encountered this “gorgeous” man. “I got a boyfriend — he’s older than us — he’s in a club doing I don’t know what,” she sings. It sounds like she could have written this song when she first met Joe and was still dating an older Tom Hiddleston, 36! Not convinced yet? Listen to the song below and watch the lyric video above — then, tell us what you think!

Tay teased the song on social media mere hours before it arrived at midnight, because that’s how she rolls. Fans pointed out that the clip Taylor shared sounds like a sample of herself as a child from a home video saying the word “gorgeous,” and that’s just too cute for us to even handle. See more recent pics of Taylor.

Taylor has really been giving her Swifties life these past few days. She’s been holding secret album listening parties with fans at her various residences, and people have been receiving surprise UPS gift packages, too. Taylor dropping a new song is something everyone can enjoy, though, and you know we’ll have this one on repeat for quite a while!

