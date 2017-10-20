Tara Reid: Fans Worry She Looks ‘Scary Skinny’ As She Flaunts Her Long Legs On Night Out

Tara Reid showed off her amazing legs in a short pink dress out on a date night Oct. 19, but fans are concerned that she looks way too skinny. See the new pics!

Tara Reid, 41, stopped traffic in a sexy pink minidress while on a date with her new beau Ted Dhani, but fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on the actress’ worrisome appearance. “OMG #TaraReid is so #skinny now,” one tweeted, and another commented that she looks “frail” these days.

Still, Tara has slammed the haters who negatively comment on her appearance. “I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” she told E! recently. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me ‘scary skinny’…everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

Tara looked amazing in her fuchsia dress and Givenchy “shark lock” sandals — which is so fitting for the Sharknado actress if you think about it! She accessorized further with a stack of gorgeous bracelets and a coordinating black clutch.

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that,” Tara also told E! in her interview.”Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with…in my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.” So cool that Tara is standing up to her critics!

