Why Is ‘Self Care’ So Hard To Actually Do? 5 Tips To Be Happier & Healthier This Week

I’ll admit, my job is basically DESIGNED for self-care. I’m the Lifestyle Director, with an emphasis in beauty, so my days can include free blowouts, massages, or facials — things that people spend hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars a year, doing. I’m aware of how insane it seems that I have stacks of spa gift cards piling up, but it’s true. I just can’t find the time for self-care. That sentence is infuriating — and I’m on a mission to change it for myself and others.

Self-care doesn’t have to be a week away at some fancy retreat or secluded spa across the country. It can literally be MINUTES a day — and it can be free. Meditating is still something on my “to do” list — it’s not a habit yet, but every time I’ve attempted it, I have felt calmer, more relaxed and less stressed in under 10 minutes. I like the free Headspace app. Stop, Breathe & Think is another good one. My husband travels for work, and sometimes I get bitter about having to skip plans to go straight home and walk my puppy (especially when it’s freezing cold). But listening to music or a podcast while we walk definitely transports me and makes the experience more enjoyable.

Most of us would love to hit the spa as often as possible, but something as simple as a sheet mask can totally transform your night. Instead of using the time to lay down and stare at your phone for 15 minutes, try … doing nothing. It actually might take some getting used to, since we are all totally overstimulated all the time. But there is something to be said about unplugging. If you have ZERO time for a mask, instead, try using a yummy-smelling spray, like Madonna’s Rose Mist from her brand new skincare line MDNA — she told me she sprays it CONSTANTLY, all over her body, to calm her and increase her happiness.

Because I work in digital, I work long hours. And I’ve definitely felt guilty when I’m not home spending time with my husband. The other day, he asked me when I would be home and I sort of …snapped. I told him that I’d be home late (around 8:30pm) because I was going to a workout (that was also a work event) from the office. I said I was doing it to benefit my health and our future child’s health. I’m not pregnant. THAT PART was a bit dramatic, but he totally backed off, and when I got home, the dog was walked and he was preparing dinner.

Instead of getting your nails done with a friend or co-worker, try getting a manicure by yourself. It’s the perfect time to be alone with your thoughts and pamper yourself — there’s no pressure to chat with your neighbor. You can just sit and be. Another thing I’ve learned is that I have to get up from my desk during the work week. I am always busy, and stressed, and almost always eat lunch at my desk. By the end of the day, my eyes are super strained and my head hurts. Walking away from your screen for lunch or a break (even 10 minutes!) will make a huge difference in your attitude and overall wellness.

It seems like we don’t have any time to take care of ourselves. But we have a lot of time. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or Facebook for the tenth time today, channel that energy and focus on yourself — enjoy a piece of chocolate, take a workout class, or just sit/lay and do nothing. You deserve to slow down.

