Are Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Getting Back Together? He Still ‘Wants To Marry’ Her

Will they be back on soon? Robert Pattinson, 31, is not giving up hope when it comes to getting former fiancee, FKA Twigs, 29, back. The hunky actor still loves his ex and feels she’s the girl he wants to eventually marry, according to a report by People Magazine. A source told the outlet that their split is probably not permanent and they may just be taking a break due to their restricting schedules. “He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album,” the source said. “And I think it’s timing. They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.” Check out some of Robert and FKA’s best photos together here!

The couple first became engaged in 2015 and have been together for more than two years. They’ve always been close so it’s no surprise that their split wasn’t on bad terms. Robert’s been leaning on close friends like Katy Perry, 32, to help him deal with the situation and many people have reached out to him to show their support.

We certainly hope both Robert and FKA can find peace of mind with whatever decisions they make about their lives now and in the future. Despite an intent to keep most things private, we all know relationships in the public eye can be difficult to maintain, but we have confidence these former lovebirds will do what’s right for them! Here’s to wishing them the best!

