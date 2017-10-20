Did Rob Kardashian Have Secret $100k Weight Loss Surgery? Blac Chyna’s New Claims

Blac Chyna is reportedly claiming that her ex, Rob Kardashian, had a top secret weight loss surgery that cost over $100k — after he shamed her for having cosmetic surgery.

Rob Kardashian, 30, may be in hiding because he’s getting ready to debut a massive weight loss. Blac Chyna, 29, is now reportedly claiming that the father of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, has undergone bariatric surgery to combat his weight gain, according to the Daily Mail. The claim is being made in the legal documents for Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family, in which her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, alleges Rob “underwent weight loss surgery”. She brings it up after accusing Rob of intentional “public shaming” of Chyna from when he went on his lengthy Instagram tirade. You can re-visit that craziness by clicking HERE.

Here’s what the legal documents reportedly read: “In fact, Rob Kardashian himself underwent weight loss surgery that cost $100,000, whereas Ms. White’s surgery was for a lesser amount.” So far the Kardashians have not responded to Chyna’s lawsuit, or any of the claims being made inside it. On top of that, Rob hasn’t been seen in public for months. If he did undergo weight loss surgery, his appearance would change somewhat drastically in a short period of time. This isn’t the first time it has been reported that Rob might be considering weight loss surgery, as HollywoodLife.com reported it back in September 2016.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Rob potentially having weight loss surgery? Do YOU think that Chyna should have shared that information if it’s true? Comment below, let us know!