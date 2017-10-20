Instead of pleading the fifth on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Pink spilled the tea on her feud with Christina Aguilera — and how things turned physical between them at a club!

As two women starting out in Hollywood around the same time, Pink and Christina Aguilera, 36, should have supported each other, right? Guess again. The 38-year old “What About Us” singer sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to spill the tea on her longstanding feud with Xtina. She had the option to plead the fifth, but instead chose to vent to the host on Oct. 19. “We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical, and she’s used to having them verbal. And we’re just very different. We were young and new,” began Pink.

The mother of daughter Willow and newborn son Jameson was quick to point out her crucial mistake at that age. “Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught on the playground,” she added. Looking to stir the pot a little more, Andy asked if tensions ever turned physical. “Actually she swung on me in a club.” WAIT, WHAT?! “It was hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?'” Thankfully no one was hurt! On a happier note, it seems Pink is totally willing to let bygones be bygones.

“We’re fine,” she continued to tell Andy. “She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. It was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms and grew up. We hugged it out — it was that simple. And we did a song together.” Pink and Christina first collaborated on “Lady Marmalade,” and there’s ongoing speculation that they recorded a secretive second song together. We had no idea!

