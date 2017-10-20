Niall Horan Drops Sweet & 70s-Inspired First Solo Album: Listen To ‘Flicker’

Niall Horan’s highly-anticipated solo album ‘Flicker’ is here, and it’s totally hot! Listen to Niall’s California 70’s rock album featuring his hit collab with Maren Morris, ‘Seeing Blind’, here!

It’s official; every single one of the One Direction guys’ solo music is incredible! Niall Horan, 23, just released his first solo album, Flicker, at midnight ET on October 20, and we’re already obsessed. It’s everything we expected from Niall after hearing the first few singles he already released. Much like “This Town”, “Slow Hands”, “Too Much To Ask”, and “Paper Houses”, the rest of Niall’s album infuses calm California vibes into soft seventies rock. Think a little bit of yacht rock, a little Fleetwood Mac, and a lot of fun. Listen to the album in its entirety below!

Amazing, right? We’re officially the world’s #1 Niall Horan fans over here. Now we have to go listen to Liam Payne and Taylor Swift‘s new music, too! Ugh, there’s so much going on tonight! Niall spoke frequently about his new album before it’s release, letting fans know what they were about to hear. He even treated fans to a countdown of sorts on Twitter, releasing intimate videos and snippets of his new songs. So cool. Niall told Rolling Stone that we all had to wait so long after he released the first single, “This Town”, because this is an extremely personal album that needed lots of love!

“It all really started in March last year when me and my long time friend Jamie Scott sat down in the studio in London and wrote ‘This Town’ on day one and then ‘Too Much to Ask‘ on the second day,” Niall told the magazine. “The last track I wrote was ‘Slow Hands,’ [and] after that I knew the album was done.” We can see why, because that track is basically perfect.

