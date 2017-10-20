NeNe Leakes Freaked She’ll Be Pushed Off ‘RHOA’ After Rape Joke Drama & Xscape Tour Firing

Uh oh! Now that NeNe Leakes has been canned from hosting Xscape’s reunion tour over a sick rape joke, she’s afraid her role on ‘RHOA’ could also be in jeopardy. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

NeNe Leakes is not having the best of luck professionally these days. The 49-year-old bombed so hard at the “Girls Nite Out for Laughs” stand-up comedy show in Oakland Oct. 7 and made a sick rape joke at a heckler. The reality star told the rowdy woman that she hoped her Uber driver would rape her on the way home, and the backlash got her canned as the host of Xscape’s reunion tour. Now she fears it will lead to the loss of even more work. “Since being removed as host of the Xscape reunion tour, NeNe has taken full responsibility even though she’s had a little bit of an emotional breakdown. There are questions swirling around her about her future on RHOA and even she knows nothing is guaranteed. She is having the worst month ever and if she loses one more job, she will be crushed,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She may be the most disliked character on the show right now, and NeNe is hoping that is enough to keep her on the show for drama. But she fears is may be the beginning of the end of her career on reality TV,” our insider adds. She sure has been bringing the chaos off-screen with cast-mate Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann . She called the 20-year-old “racist trash” in an Instagram rant while responding to the girl’s video post of alleged roaches scampering around NeNe’s home bathroom. 39-year-old mother of six Kim was so furious she hired attorneys to demand a retraction of the comments, and NeNe since has deleted the post. “She’s been leaning on her family to keep herself together. There is absolutely no ill-will towards Tiny Kandi or any of the women on the reunion tour and NeNe is looking forward to getting back to filming Real Housewives of Atlanta,” our source continues. “NeNe has spoken with Tiny and Kandi about her comedy rant and she has apologized to them personally as well as their group Xscape as a whole.” See pics of NeNe here “She was in the heat of the moment and made a bad judgement while on stage. She understands their decision to remove her from their tour and has taken this as a learning experience that it is never okay to make light of any situation that involves rape or an assault on another person,” our insider shares. Well, she still has her RHOA job for now as well as her Fashion Police position at E!, but tasteless rape jokes MUST be something she never does again.

