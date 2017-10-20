NeNe Leakes Freaked She’ll Be Pushed Off ‘RHOA’ After Rape Joke Drama & Xscape Tour Firing
Uh oh! Now that NeNe Leakes has been canned from hosting Xscape’s reunion tour over a sick rape joke, she’s afraid her role on ‘RHOA’ could also be in jeopardy. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.
NeNe Leakes is not having the best of luck professionally these days. The 49-year-old bombed so hard at the “Girls Nite Out for Laughs” stand-up comedy show in Oakland Oct. 7 and made a sick rape joke at a heckler. The reality star told the rowdy woman that she hoped her Uber driver would rape her on the way home, and the backlash got her canned as the host of Xscape’s reunion tour. Now she fears it will lead to the loss of even more work. “Since being removed as host of the Xscape reunion tour, NeNe has taken full responsibility even though she’s had a little bit of an emotional breakdown. There are questions swirling around her about her future on RHOA and even she knows nothing is guaranteed. She is having the worst month ever and if she loses one more job, she will be crushed,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
