Melanie Griffith Reveals She Has Epilepsy: Getting Divorced From Antonio Banderas ‘Healed’ Me

Melanie Griffith splitting from Antonio Banderas, at first, was sad but the divorce may have saved her life! The ‘Working Girl’ star revealed she has epilepsy and that her breakup helped her get it under control.

“My brain is so f*cked up,” Melanie Griffith, 60, said during the Women’s Brain Health Initiative panel on Oct. 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she had been diagnosed with epilepsy and that she had a history of experiencing grand mal seizures. “[My doctors first] said it was an anomaly — they didn’t know what it was,” she said. “The last two that I had I was on a boat outside of Cannes — on a big yacht — and I was extremely stressed out. Every seizure that I had was at a point when I was extremely stressed.”

The panel was meant to highlight the organization’s mission of combating women’s brain health disorders, focusing on the panelist’s personal anecdotes and experiences. It seems Melanie decided to steal the show with this shocking revelation. “I had two seizures, one they took me off the boat. I had this major grand mal seizure, and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat. And then I had another seizure and I went back. They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously. When I came back [to the United States], I was diagnosed with epilepsy and nobody had said to me over a period of 20 years, no one paid enough attention to even diagnose me,” she said.

Thankfully, she has been seizure free for four years, thanks to a drug called Lamical and this radical medical procedure called divorce. She split from her husband of 18 years, Antonio Banderas, 57, in 2014, and the two finalized the split in 2015. The timeline of the breakup and her recovery wasn’t lost on Melanie. “I got divorced which is the real healer for me,” she said at the event. “I’m not stressed anymore. It’s been three years.”

“They did all the tests on my brain. They couldn’t find the epilepsy; they couldn’t find anything wrong,” Melanie added said. “It’s pretty much that. It was stress. My brain is fucked up. Really — you know?” While discussing her medical struggles, she realized she was in a place of privilege as a movie star that could afford “the newest high tech place” to figure out what was wrong. “If I was living in poverty with four kids and I couldn’t make ends meet and I had a fucking seizure. What do you do? How does the average person, man or woman, get the help?”

