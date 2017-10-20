Does Liam Payne Admit Cheryl Tried To Break Up With Him On New Track ‘Bedroom Floor?’

Liam Payne just dropped his new single ‘Bedroom Floor,’ and it might just be about how his girlfriend Cheryl once tried to end things. So did she once tell him ‘it was over’ between them? Listen!

Liam Payne, 24, and Cheryl, 34, couldn’t be more in love these days, but on his new track “Bedroom Floor” (Oct. 20), Liam sings about a woman who “said it was over,” only to keep going in the relationship. Listen below!

Liam revealed in May 2017 that Cheryl once tried to break up with him over the phone, and he was inspired to write about it. “There’s one song [on the album] that is basically a phone call that happened between me and her when she was about to let it go,” the former One Directioner told The Sun. “This is a long time ago. And it’s basically me trying to cling on and say: ‘No, no, no it’s all going to work out — don’t worry about it, give it time,'” he added. So is this that song? Could be!

“’Bedroom Floor’ was the single before this was the single, so naturally it can only be the next single,” Liam also revealed in a BBC Radio 1 interview that same month. “So yeah, it’s gonna be my next single. [Cheryl and I] both like that song. That’s her favorite. That’s been her favorite since the start, so if it turns out to be the best one, she’s gonna say HA-HA!” Hmm! See pics from Liam’s “Get Low” music video with Zedd here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Bedroom Floor:”

