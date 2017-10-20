Kurt Angle Returning To Action: Will Wrestle For WWE For First Time In 11 Years At ‘TLC’

It’s true, it’s true. Kurt Angle will once again wrestle in a WWE ring. The Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall Of Famer will see action at ‘TLC: Tables, Ladders And Chairs.’ Find out who he’s facing!

For the first time in 11 years, Kurt Angle will wrestle for the WWE. The 48-year-old Olympian will don his trademark red-white-and-blue spandex to stand alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on Intercontinental champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane in a 3-on-5, Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap Match at WWE’s TLC event. The 4-time WWE Champion will replace Roman Reigns in the match, who was taken out of the match due to “medical issues,” the WWE said in a press release on Oct. 20.

In addition to “The Big Dog” missing the match, Bray Wyatt will miss the event. “The Eater of Worlds” was supposed to take on “The Demon” Finn Balor. Now, in a dream match no one expected to see happen, Raw’s Finn will take on Smackdown’s AJ Styles. If seeing Kurt return to WWE action for the first time in more than a decade wasn’t reason to be excited, seeing Finn and AJ go one-on-one certainly is. What a time to be a wrestling fan!

Though Kurt has returned to become the on-screen general manager of both Monday Night Raw and the RAW brand, the Olympic hero hasn’t seen action between the ropes since August 8, 2006. His last televised match? It was for WWE’s short-lived revival of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Kurt wrestled The “Homicidal, Genocidal, Suicidal” Sabu, 52, in a match that didn’t even have a finish! The extreme nature of Sabu’s wild wrestling and Kurt’s Olympic caliber grappling ultimately ended in a no-contest.

Kurt would leave the WWE shortly afterward, before signing with the company’s main competitor, Total Nonstop Action. Kurt would remain with the promotion until leaving the company in 2016. He then made his triumphant return to the promotion that launched his career in 2017. He was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 33. Then, on the April 3 episode of Raw, he was appointed as the new general manager. Now, he’s back to becoming an in-ring Superstar! It’s true! It’s damn true!

