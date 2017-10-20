Kourtney Kardashian Defends Scott Disick Amid Hot Sofia Richie Romance: ‘He Loves His Kids’

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s steamy relationship seems to be majorly heating up! But how does Kourtney Kardashian REALLY feel about her ex dating a much younger woman? A report claims she’s team Scott!

While an unlikely couple — and one fans did not think would even last THIS long — Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, “are still going strong,” according to an ET report. In fact, the two are reportedly “having a great time,” which appeared clear after PDA photos of the celebs surfaced last month. Since then, Scott and Sofia have even taken a romantic trip to Italy, chronicling their trip together via social media. And while you’d think Scott’s ex and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, would not be a fan of Scott’s recent behavior with the teen, apparently, she couldn’t care less! Click here to see adorable pics of Scott and Kourtney’s kids.

“At this point Kourtney isn’t interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” a source for ET explained. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he’s good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.” Sounds like Kourt definitely has her priorities straight, and she also seems to be acting super mature about the whole thing — good for her! After all, Kourtney has moved on from her past relationship with Scott too, as she’s now dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Scott and Sofia are still in the early stages of their romance. In fact, it’s still unclear how “serious” they actually are, the source noted. However, they’re “happy and having fun for now.” While at first, back in May, the two denied having any sort of romantic relationship at all, they’ve since been spotted together getting cozy on multiple occasions — from holding hands to making out in public.

“[The two] reconnected romantically in the past few months,” the insider added. The two especially got their PDA on while in Italy! But as long as Scott’s home for Halloween, in order to see his three kids: Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2, we can imagine he’ll still be in Kourtney’s good graces!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Scott and Sofia make a good couple? Are you surprised by what Kourtney allegedly thinks of the relationship?