Kit Harington Was In Tears After Reading ‘GOT’ Finale: He ‘Knows Everything’ About The Ending

Tissue alert! Kit Harington, 30, didn’t hold back after revealing he was in tears from reading the finale for Game of Thrones, which will have its final season in 2019. The actor who portrays the highly popular character, Jon Snow in the HBO series, told The One Show on Oct. 20 that he knows everything about the way things will end. As if we weren’t already in anticipation, Kit’s comments are definitely making us want more information, but of course, the series is keeping things under wraps. See some photos from some of the best moments of season 8 here!

” I cried at the end,” Kit to said on the show. ” You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything.” Although Kit’s observation is probably right, there are still some hardcore fans of the show that definitely care just as much! The popular series has had high ratings since it’s been on the air and will most likely continue to until the final episode.

Kit, who is engaged to his former on-screen love interest, Rose Leslie, 30, said the read-through of the series happened last week. The cast is sworn to secrecy when it comes to every part of filming the upcoming season so aside from Kit’s honest confession, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting any hints any time soon. We don’t mind waiting as long as it’s something worth waiting for and after the show’s track history, we have a feeling it will be!

