Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hit By Burglars Again In Bel-Air Mansion — Is She Ok?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reportedly targeted at their mansion by a burglar who tried to make off with their cars! The perp was allegedly caught on security video. Are Kim, Kanye and the kids okay?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly the victim of another burglary, just one year after her horrific robbery at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris. A lone burglar allegedly targeted her and husband Kanye West‘s mega-mansion in Bel Air, California around 4:00am PT on October 20, according to TMZ. The suspect reportedly never entered their home or encountered the family, but instead targeted their three luxury cars sitting in their driveway, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the site. Everyone is safe and sound. The suspected burglar was allegedly caught by Kim and Kanye’s security guards and snapped by surveillance cameras bolting from the property. He wasn’t caught. CLICK HERE to see the photo of Kim and Kanye’s alleged burglar.

The suspected burglar allegedly only got away with an iPhone during the early morning heist. But don’t freak; there won’t be any crazy personal photos or texts being released soon. The phone reportedly belongs to one of Kim and Kanye’s staffers, not a member of the famous family. The thief apparently wasn’t deterred by the Kardashian-West security guards, because he reportedly made his way next door to Kathy Griffin’s house. Again, he targeted a car in the driveway, this time reportedly getting away with a purse. It’s unclear if it was Kathy’s purse.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kim and Kanye’s reps for comment.