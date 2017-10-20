Kim Kardashian’s Plans To Celebrate Her 37th Birthday With Kanye West ‘Super Low Key’ After Burglary

Kim Kardashian has been unable to celebrate her birthday month of October after being a crime victim the last two years. We’ve got details on the ‘low-key’ way she’s turning 37 after her mansion was just burglarized.

Wow, October just has not been kind to Kim Kardashian in 2016 or 2017. She turns 37 on Oct. 21 and even though that falls on a Saturday and is the perfect time for a big bash, she’s in no mood to party. The reality star just had the Bel Air mansion she shares with hubby Kanye West, 40, burglarized on Oct. 20. How violating. The reality star is trying to remain upbeat. “Feeling like I found the meaning of life, finally!” Kim wrote on her app later in the morning. She plans a nice quite night at home, “Celebrating with Kanye this year – super low-key.” She added “Grateful for my new outlook in life. Looking forward to so much joy!”

She sure could use a dose of happiness after the scary break-in, where three of the couple’s expensive cars were badly vandalized. This comes just over a year since her terrifying Oct. 3, 2016 armed robbery in Paris where gunmen tied her up and made off with $11 million in diamond jewelry. Kim was left so traumatized after the awful incident she remained a hermit in her LA home for weeks afterwards. Turning 36 came during a tragic time, but at least in 2017 she didn’t have a gun pointed at her head. See Kim’s hottest pics of 2017, here.

While she won’t be having a big night on the town to celebrate her birthday, she will be going off her super strict diet to allow herself some sugary treats. “Birthday dessert, I’m indulging in Khloe’s strawberry cobbler,” she wrote. “And always Hansen’s Cakes for B-Days!” Kim does have plenty to look forward to in her 37th turn around the sun as she and Kanye will be welcoming another child into their lives. A surrogate is carrying their third baby, and it’s been reported she’s due in Jan. 0f 2018. The days of Kim hosting big Vegas bashes on her birthday are long gone now that she’s a wife and mother, and she’s choosing to spend her big day surrounded by those she loves instead of a bunch of drunken strangers.

