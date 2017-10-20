Keyshia Ka’oir Shuts Down Shocking ‘Abandoned’ Kids Rumors After Wedding To Gucci Mane

Keyshia Ka’oir had to take a break from post-wedding bliss to squash a nasty rumor started on YouTuber. She does NOT have kids she abandoned in Jamaica, okay? See her epic message here!

Can a bride get a break, please? Rapper turned YouTuber Khia (remember “My Neck, My Back”?) threw some wild accusations at Keyshia Ka’oir, claiming that the newly-minted Mrs. Gucci Mane allegedly has three children she didn’t invite to the wedding. Wait, what? As if that weren’t wild enough, Khia claims that Keyshia’s supposed children live in Jamaica, and that she “abandoned them” for fame and life with Gucci. “You left your family behind, you left the children behind. You have hoe-maids instead of bridesmaids,” Khia said. “None of your original family and friends [are] in the wedding at The Mane Event. None of your children will be flower girls or flower boys…I want to know where your real friends at, where’s your kids back in Jamaica, your real family, the people you growed [sic] up with?”

Obviously, Keyshia hopped online to slam those accusations in very simple, but firm terms. “I DO NOT HAVE THREE KIDS IN JAMAICA!!!!!!!!!” Keyshia tweeted, two days after her fairytale, televised wedding to Gucci. Well, that settles that, doesn’t it? Not quite. A woman named Tanya Dazzle came forward on Instagram after the wedding claiming that she was Keyshia’s long-lost sister who got snubbed with an invite. She wrote about how her “sister” was such a beautiful bride, and that “I never would imagine this day would happen without me. I can’t ask God enough how a bond I thought was so strong could be broken. Welp, Keyshia needed to hop back online to put out that fire, too. “I DO NOT HAVE A SISTER!!! I’M THE ONLY GIRL! I HAVE 3 BROTHERS & ONE IS DEAD!” she tweeted.

Khia’s claims, including that Keyshia was allegedly betraying her roots by not inviting fishermen(??) and the people she grew up with are pretty dicey. Keyshia was born in Jamaica, yes, but moved to the United States when she was a child. Some people are reading between the lines in Keyshia’s tweet, though. She very specifically said she doesn’t have kids in Jamaica — but what about elsewhere? Keyshia said while guest co-hosting The Real on October 6 that she has a daughter after the hosts gushed about her flat stomach. She didn’t go into any more detail than that.

I DO NOT HAVE THREE KIDS IN JAMAICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) October 19, 2017

I DO NOT HAVE A SISTER !!! I'M THE ONLY GIRL! I HAVE 3 BROTHERS & ONE IS DEAD! — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) October 19, 2017

Khia is allegedly onto something, even if she got the location wrong, according to a source who spoke to Fameolous: “Keyshia has four kids: one being 18 years of age and headed to college. The other three are between 12-15 years of age.” This is only a report, however; there is no evidence at this point that Keyshia’s allegedly “hiding” a secret family.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Keyshia has a secret family she’s hiding from the spotlight, or is Khia’s claim all BS? Let us know!