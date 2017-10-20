Kenneka Jenkins’ Family Atty Says Graphic Death Photos Of Her ‘Raise More Questions’

Although the police are declaring teen Kenneka Jenkins’ case closed, her family’s lawyer says photos from the scene bring up some problems with law enforcement’s conclusion. Warning: Graphic images.

The death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins has been closed. According to a statement from Chief Donald E. Stephens III from the Rosemont Public Safety Department her death was ruled an “accidental death.” However, Kenneka’s family’s lawyer is not satisfied with the police’s findings. And now that photos showing how the girl was found have surfaced, their attorney Larry Rogers Jr. believes several important questions still deserve answers. Head here to take a look at how Kenneka’s body was discovered.

“Our detective reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation,” Stephens writes. “There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel. The majority of people at the party included close friends and even relatives of Ms. Jenkins… At this time, the Rosemont Public Safety Department has closed the death investigation of Kenneka Jenkins and has classified this as an accidental death. There is no evidence that indicates any other conclusion.”

Along with this statement, the Rosemont Police Department has released images of Kenneka as she was found in the hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Sept. 10, which her family’s lawyer says are suspicious. “Frankly, the photos depicting how Kenneka was found raise more questions about what happened to Kenneka Jenkins than they answer,” Rogers said in a statement, via the Chicago Tribune. It’s possible that he is referring to Kenneka’s partial state of undress in the images. Her decision to remove some of her clothing can be explained by a phenomenon known as “paradoxical undressing.” It’s been documented in the past that, while freezing to death some individual’s near-final act is removing some clothing. As we previously reported, the coroner concluded that her death was caused by hypothermia and an assortment of unprescribed medication in her system.

