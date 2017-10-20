Kendall Jenner Gets Sloppy Drunk With Kourtney Kardashian At A Vineyard & It’s 100% Relatable

Okay, we’ve all been there! Kendall Jenner has just a little bit too much at a wine tasting in this hilarious new ‘KUWTK’ clip. Watch her get totally wasted with her sisters!

Kendall Jenner, 21, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, get super drunk at a Santa Barbara vineyard in a new clip from the Oct. 22 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s everything. Watch above!

“I swear, I’ve never gotten this drunk this quickly off of wine,” Kendall admits to her sisters in between those familiar drunken-person giggles. “You’re drunk already?” Khloe scoffs. “You guys are drinking all the glasses. I’m drinking sips.” Khloe must be immune, because Kendall and Kourtney just get more and more buzzed! See more pics from season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

So did Khloe ever feel the alcohol, too? “You both are wasted and I’m not,” Khloe says to Kourtney in a confessional when they look back on the outing. “So not on your level, but I’m willing to take one for the team. You guys are having the best time, and I love watching you guys having so much fun.” Too funny!

Of course, Kourt is not one to be outdone by her little sister, so she steals Kendall’s glass! “I need to drink the rest of your red wine,” Kourtney announces. “Nooo!” Kendall protests, but it’s too late, and Kourtney finishes the whole thing off. It’s all in the name of cute sisterly bonding right?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall getting tipsy at the winery? Watch and let us know!