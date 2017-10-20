Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Sneak Off For Sweet Date Night After She Cheers Him On Courtside

Introducing the LA Clippers’ newest no. 1 fan: Kendall Jenner! The ‘KUWTK’ star was on hand to watch her bae, Blake Griffin, lead the team to victory. Afterward, the two celebrated with a romantic date!

While Kendall Jenner, 21, is busy being one of the most famous models in the world, she made some time in her packed schedule for some love and basketball. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted watching “the battle of Los Angeles,” as the LA Clippers took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19. While the sports world anticipated the professional debut of Lonzo Ball, 19, Kendall was there to cheer on her rumored boyfriend, Blake Griffin, 28. In a reverse of the long-fabled “Kardashian Curse,” Kendall’s presence seemed to help, as Blake’s Clippers won!

In fact, Blake ended the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. That’s amazing way to start the season. Could Kendall be Blake’s lucky charm? Clippers fans better hope so, because the romance between these two is going strong. After the game, the two were spotted leaving the Poppy Club in Kendall’s black range rover, according to Splash News. While it’s not likely that Kendall will make every Clippers game this season, so far, the team has won at all the games she’s attended. Is the “Kardashian Kurse/Jenner Jinx” dead?

If Kendall brings Blake (and the Clippers) luck, then LA fans better hope his plans to make her his committed girlfriend work. Right now, these two are keeping it casual, because they’re both busy with their respective careers. Kendall reportedly thinks that a full-blown relationship isn’t “necessarily the best idea,” but Blake has fallen hard for her. He’s doing “everything in his power” to make their relationship officially official. Well, having her show up to his season opener is a good sign, right?

Maybe if Blake gets the Kylie Jenner seal of approval, then Kendall will feel comfortable enough to open up her heart? Kylie, 20, Kendall, Blake and Travis Scott, 25, all went on a double date to Universal Studios to partake in the park’s Halloween extravaganza. Kendall “looked happy to be with Blake” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, saying that she held tightly to him during the fright-fest. Huh. Kendall introducing Blake to her family? That’s pretty big.

Do you think Kendall and Blake will last, HollywoodLifers? Do you hope she shows up to more of his games?